NDSU Men’s Hoops Rides Four-Game Win Streak into Match-Up With South Dakota State

Bison have won the last two against the Jackrabbits at home

FARGO, N.D — After a win over North Dakota and the holiday break to follow, it’s all Summit League games from here on out for North Dakota State men’s basketball starting with the only team picked ahead of them in the preseason poll, South Dakota State, closing out the calendar year.

NDSU rides a four-game win streak into the match-up getting this one at home not having lost there once yet this season. The Bison have won 13 of the last 17 at the SHAC against SDSU including the last two.

The offense is clicking on all cylinders with four players scoring in double digits and it comes by using their length as an advantage.

“It’s always the goal in the recruiting process and you’re seeing that but are length can play because our length understands the importance of our versatility defensively and where we want to be offensively,” head coach Dave Richman said. “They can shoot it. They can pass it. Length is one thing but length you can play together because of that versatility is a whole other thing.”

“It just mixes up the match-ups for opposing teams so any given night it can be me Rocky (Kreuser), Tyree (Eady), Sam (Griesel) or pretty much anyone who can score the basketball,” forward Grant Nelson said.

“I feel like we have a lot of experience and like playing on our home court and come in with confidence each and every game,” guard Boden Skunberg said.

Saturday’s contest against South Dakota has been canceled due to COVID issues in the Coyotes’ program.