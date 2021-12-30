Former US Attorney Drew Wrigley intends to run for North Dakota Attorney General

FARGO (KVRR) – Former U.S. attorney Drew Wrigley plans to run for North Dakota attorney general.

Drew Wrigley tells KVRR that he plans to file paperwork for his candidacy.

Wrigley, 56, makes his announcement two weeks after current AG Wayne Stenehjem said he won’t run for reelection next year.

Stenehjem has been Attorney General since 2001.

East Central District Court Judge Wade Webb of Fargo is also considering entering the race.