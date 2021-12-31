Betty White has died

LOS ANGELES – Betty White, a legendary TV actress known for her roles in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “The Golden Girls”, has died.

She was 99.

A representative for White confirmed her death to TMZ and People Magazine.

The news comes just weeks before the actresses 100th birthday.

White had one of the longest careers in television history and has become a national treasure over the years. She is best known for her “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “The Golden Girls” roles, both sitcoms which have been included on the list of the 101 Best Written TV Series of All Time by the Writers Guild of America.

The actress has appeared on-screen and in the homes of millions for more than eight decades. With a legacy spanning generations, she was a true pioneer in television history. She was not only a star on camera but a powerhouse behind the scenes, regarded as the first woman to ever produce a sitcom, “Life with Elizabeth.”

White won five Emmy Awards and three American Comedy Awards, as well as a Lifetime Achievement Award in 1990. She was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame in 1995 and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame alongside her late husband Allen Ludden.