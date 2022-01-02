Richland County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing Montana woman

Berry was last heard from on December 21st

SIDNEY, Mont. (KVRR) — There’s a search for a missing woman from Sidney, Montana.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Office says 26-year-old Katelynn Berry was last seen on December 21st.

It’s reported that Berry is the daughter of the assistant Grand Forks County prosecutor.

The sheriff’s office says she is known to walk to a nearby convenience store often and because of the weather conditions, there is extra concern.

Katelynn has a slender build, 5’4″, 100 lbs., green eyes and natural brown hair that is shoulder length.

You can contact your local law enforcement office, the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, or the Sidney Police Department with any information.