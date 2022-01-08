Dominate Run Game Helps NDSU Football Clinch 9th National Title in 11 Years

Had 380 yards rushing in 391-0 win over Montana State

FRISCO, TEXAS — North Dakota state football stays a perfect 9-0 in national title games securing a 38-10 victory over Montana state behind a ferocious rushing attacking.

The bison used the largest halftime lead in fcs championship history of 28 on the way to 505 total yards of offense. 380 of those and 4 of the 5 touchdowns came on the ground. Fullback hunter luepke, running back Kobe Johnson and quarterback Quincy Patterson led the way with a combined 286.

The Bobcat defense had not given up more than 216 yards rushing in a game all season.

Its always a goal to dominate at the line of scrimmage and what really stood out for the players winning this title was the love for one another.

“I think just the camaraderie that this group had, we’ve had practicing football for a year, so it is a unique group. They’ve probably practiced 200 days in the last year, and we’ve spent a lot of time with them as coaches. They’ve spent a lot of time with us and our families. I think that closeness and that tight knit-ness that we’ve created helped us get to where we are today.

That motivates us to play and to play for one another. And, man, I can personally say that there are a few people that I love in this world more than my teammates, more than my coaches. It’s been a privilege and an honor to be part of this program and to play alongside them.”

“Our relationships grow day in day out. When you’re spending five days, six days a week with a position group or a teammate, you’re going to get really close and I want to play hard for them when it comes to Saturday.

It’s NDSUs 17th as a program going back to the division two days. Luepke was named the game’s most outstanding player.