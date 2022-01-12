Sex crimes fugitive wanted in Moorhead for 22 years arrested in Mexico

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – The FBI says a man who’s been wanted for 22 years on charges of luring a 14 year-old Moorhead girl for sex has been captured in Cancun, Mexico.

Mexican Immigration Authorities, along with FBI Agents at the U.S. Embassy in Mexico City, arrested Curtis Lee Brovold in Cancun, Mexico on Wednesday.

The 67-year-old Brovold fled after he failed to show up for a court hearing in Moorhead in September, 2000.

Detectives from the Moorhead Police Dept., along with FBI agents in Minneapolis, developed information that Brovold, a former computer technician, was living in Mexico. Brovold was arrested without incident outside his home on Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators say in early 2000, Brovold communicated with the victim mostly over the internet for about six months. In July of 2000, Brovold flew to Moorhead, met the teenage victim, and engaged in sex acts with her at a local hotel.

“We are pleased that justice was not denied for the victim in this case simply from Brovold’s fleeing out of the US,” Moorhead Police Chief Shannon Monroe said. “We are thankful for the assistance of the FBI and our foreign law enforcement partners who helped make this arrest possible.”

Brovold will be flown back to the U.S. and taken to Clay County Jail.