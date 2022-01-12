UND’s Bruns Making Most Of Freshman Season

Leads all Summit League freshman and the Fighting Hawks in Points

GRAND FORKS, N.D — Its been a struggle for North Dakota men’s basketball this season producing a 4-13 record and having yet to win a game in the summit league, however there has been one bright spot in freshman gaurd Paul Bruns.

Bruns has started in 10 of 17 collegiate games and is the league’s top freshman point getter averaging just over 14 a contest. That also leads the team along with his 40 made threes.

The season high came as a double-double with 27 and 11 against North Dakota State in December.

Head coach Paul Sather says the reason for the success comes from making the most of opportunities.

“It started with Milwaukee right out of the gate but after he got more minutes from there, just took advantage of it,” Sather said. “Its just a little bit of his make-up. He’s a humble kid. Great team guy but has an extraordinary amount of confidence in himself and his abilities. Through adversity, through failure, when he hasn’t played well or hasn’t shot well, he just continues to believe and continues to grow.”

Bruns looks to have his third straight 20-point game Thursday against Western Illinois.