Davies Boys Basketball Off To Hot Start Behind Play Of Freshman Klabo

Mason Klabo leads the EDC in points per game

FARGO, N.D — Last year Davies boys basketball made it to the EDC championship game. This year, they’re on track to soar in that very same direction and maybe even further.

The eagles have won six of their first seven games including knocking off the defending state champs West Fargo on their home floor.

Sitting just a half game out of first in the conference standings, the Eagles are number one in points averaging 85 a game field goal percentage, shooting 46 a game and have the best scoring defense holding opponents to just 58 points per game.

The production comes from playing together.

“We’ve had a lot of great players but never a one-man show. We’ve always had kids who’ve contributed. We’ve had many years where we’ve had five kids who average double figures,” head coach Bart Manson said. “Right now, we’ve been dominate with Ian and Mason. Scoring a lot of points for us. Moving forward, we’d like to see some others step up and get in on that too but happy where were at. Never satisfied. Just keep trying to grind away.”

“Were clicking. Were coming together and playing well,” said freshman guard Mason Klabo. “Were being great teammates with great chemistry. Were playing hard on defense as the best defensive team points wsie and that’s just leading to the offense making us good right now.”

The two leading the way are in the backcourt guards Ian Mostchenbacher and mason Klabo. Motschenbacher averages 18, however its Klabo as just a freshman producing at a clip of 24.2 points per game dropping 45 in their last match-up with Fargo North.

Its the work ethic that makes those performances stand out.

“Extremely driven. Puts a lot of time in. Spends a lot of time perfecting his craft,” Manson said. “What you see is not just gifted. He just worked at it and worked at it his entire life. All that has happened to him in his life is deserving.”

“I put a lot of work in. A lot of time in the mornings. After school and some more in the summer,” Klabo said. “Of course my teammates push me to go harder everyday. Whatever coach Manson tells me to do everyday I do it. I try to do it to the best I can and everything is falling into place right now.”

You can catch Klabo and the Eagles in action at home next Tuesday against Grand Forks Central.