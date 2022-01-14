Fans see all nine Bison FCS Championship trophies with Coach Entz

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – North Dakota State University Head Football Coach Matt Entz heads to the Fargo Scheels for a meet and greet to show off some new hardware.

The Bison won their ninth FCS championship in 11 years against Montana State. All nine trophies were on display for the community to admire.

It was an up and down season for the Bison, but they were able to triumph and Coach Entz is extremely proud of the program.

“We win with people and this year is as good as an example as any. We have a tremendous administration, tremendous coaches, tremendous support people, staff. The parents of our players are second to none. And it takes all of us to make this thing go,” Entz said.

The Bison will take some time off before heading into a big spring season, with some key players coming back for a sixth year.