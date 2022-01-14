Vikings WR Jefferson Named All-Pro

Second straight season receiver was named to list

EAGAN, Minn. — Make it back-to-back All-Pro seasons for Justin Jefferson to begin his career.

The Vikings wide receiver was named an All-Pro by The Associated Press on Friday,

landing a Second-Team spot for the second straight season.

Jefferson was joined on the Second Team by Bengals rookie Ja’Marr Chase, who teamed with Jefferson at LSU.

Jefferson took the league by storm in 2020, posting a then-Super Bowl-era record with 1,400 receiving yards. Chase topped that mark with 1,455 this season.

The 22nd overall pick of 2020 was even better in his second season, topping his rookie numbers in key categories.

Jefferson hauled in 108 receptions, which ranked fourth in the league. He is tied with Michael Thomas for the most receptions (196) in a player’s first two NFL seasons.

He also racked up 1,616 receiving yards — the second-most in the NFL in 2021 — and fell just short of Randy Moss’ single-season record of 1,632 yards that was set back in 2003. Moss, Jefferson and Chase are the only rookie wide receivers to make the All-Pro team at their position since 1984.