West Fargo Assistant City Administrator arrested

Police were called to a domestic situation at 11:50 p.m. Saturday

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A West Fargo city official has been arrested and booked into the Cass County Jail.

Assistant City Administrator Timothy Solberg was arrested after police were called to a domestic situation in the 6000 block of Osgood Parkway South in Fargo.

The call came in just before midnight Saturday.

The City of West Fargo says Solberg has been placed on unpaid administrative leave.

We reached out to Communications Director for the City of West Fargo Melissa Richards and she says they do not comment on personnel matters.