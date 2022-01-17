Proposed Fargo-Moorhead Science Museum gets $1 million gift

FARGO – A proposed science museum in the Fargo-Moorhead area has received a $1 million donation from a local business leader.

Officials with the Fargo-Moorhead Science Museum say the gift from John Ballantyne will help with facility planning and feasibility studies.

The museum focus on the study of science, technology, engineering and mathematics. The plans includes a mobile STEM classroom.

Ballantyne is a co-founder of Aldevron and serves as its chief scientific officer.

Aldevron began in a laboratory at North Dakota State University in 1998. Since then, the company has added sites in Madison, Wisconsin, and Freiburg, Germany.