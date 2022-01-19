Offensive Production Helping UND Women Find Success in Year Two Under Bernhard

Fighting Hawks have won four straight; 10-8 on the year

GRAND FORKS, N.D — North Dakota women’s basketball is off to their best start in the Mallory Bernhard era riding a four-game win streak and having a record over .500 for the first time in three seasons at 10-8.

It comes after sweeping the first road series as members of the summit league.. Much of the production is created on the offensive side of the ball.

The fighting hawks have three players scoring in double figures lead by guards Kacie Borowicz with 18 a game Claire Orth with 11 and down low with forward Olivia Lane who averages 12.5 per.

Its the way Bernhard sets up the offense allowing her playmakers to go to work.

<“Its very much an offense that says do what you’re capable of doing. It allows a lot of freedom which is a fun style of ball to play but it allows players to make plays. You see that the three who are in double figures are getting them in very different ways and that’s just whatever their skill set allows were going to try and get them looks. To have some balance in scoring is huge. It makes us a lot more difficult to defend.“

“Kacie sees the floor so well. Just getting good cuts, you have to trust she’s going to see you even when a lot of other people wouldn’t. I think we’ve been utilizing our post well with liv (Olivia Lane) and Melissa (Leet) lately. We’ve been getting the ball inside to them who are finishing well. It just really comes down to trusting each other.” >

Speaking of borowicz the junior was named summit league player of the week. Over the last two games against Western Illinois and St. Thomas averaged 26 points 4 rebounds and 3 assists. Over the last four the Roseau native has put up 92 points. Not to forget is also 3rd in the nation in free throw percentage having only missed three all season.