Kelsey Gibbons Resigns as West Fargo Volleyball Coach

Ends seven year career in position

WEST FARGO, N.D — Its the end of an era for West Fargo volleyball as head coach Kelsey Gibbons has resigned from the position due to personal reason.

The Packers saw tons of success under Gibbons leading them to the state tournament in six of her seven years finishing as runners up in 2020 and the EDC champs in 2021.

A immediate search has begun to fill the void.