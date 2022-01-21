Meatloaf, Bat out of Hell singer, has died at age 74

Meat Loaf's agent confirmed his death to CNN. No cause of death was shared.

(CNN) Meat Loaf, the larger-than-life singer whose bombastic rock opera “Bat Out of Hell” is one of the best-selling albums of all time, has died at age 74, according to a statement on his Facebook page.

“Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side,” the statement said. “Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours.”

The singer, whose real name is Marvin Lee Aday, was born in Dallas.