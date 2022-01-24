UND’s Borowicz Goes Back-to-Back As Summit League Player of the Week

Leads Summit League in scoring

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — For the second straight week North Dakota guard Kacie Borowicz has been named the Summit League player of the week..

In wins over Oral Roberts and Kansas City, the Roseau native averaged 24 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.5 steals per game as the Fighting Hawks extended their win streak to six games.

With those performances, Borowicz now leads the league in scoring with just under 19 a game and second in the country in free throw percentage at 96 percent.