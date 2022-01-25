NDSU Men’s Basketball Wins First Division Match-Up Against St. Thomas

Bison beat the Tommies 77-56

FARGO, N.D. – (NDSU Athletics) The North Dakota State men’s basketball team shot 56 percent overall and 50 percent from three-point range as it rolled to a 77-56 win over St. Thomas in Summit League play Tuesday night.

NDSU improved to 13-7 on the season and 5-3 in league action.

Senior forward Rocky Kreuser registered his sixth double-double of the season, leading NDSU with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Maleeck Harden-Hayes added 12 points and five boards, and Tyree Eady also scored 12 for the Bison.

NDSU stormed into the lead with a 15-0 run in the first half, with five threes coming from five different players – Harden-Hayes, Eady, Sam Griesel, Jarius Cook, and Grant Nelson. The Bison finished 11-for-22 (50 percent) from beyond the arc.

Second-year guard Dezmond McKinney posted four assists and four rebounds off the NDSU bench.

St. Thomas shot 33 percent from the floor and 27 percent from downtown, despite season averages of 45 percent and 39 percent, respectively. The Bison led by as many as 30 points in the second half.

The game was rescheduled after being postponed from its original date of Jan. 13.

NDSU will play road games at South Dakota on Thursday and South Dakota State on Saturday.