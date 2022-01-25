Streaking Spuds: Moorhead Boys Hockey Riding 11-Game Win Streak

Spuds have five games left in the regular season

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Moorhead Boys hockey are no strangers to having winning seasons under head coach Jon Ammerman. There hasn’t been one under.500 since the 2013-14 season. Much like those successful teams who have come before them this year’s is creating their own history.

After starting the season 4-5, the Spuds have rattled off 11 straight wins scoring at a high margin with just over four goals a game. The first line has put up big offensive numbers as well. Forwards Harper Bentz and Gavin Lindberg have combined for 40 goals, 51 assists and 111 points.

The team says the streak has come from finding their identity early by playing tough opponents.

“Early on we had as a demanding schedule as there was in the state. Our team at times was exposed because of it,” Ammerman said. “We had some learning opportunities as a team that hopefully we take into the second half and the final stretch. Seeing those situations play out and going through them and now having experience on the back end.”

“Were starting to play as a team. It’s a team game and one guy can’t win games for you,” Lindberg said. “We were lacking confidence in the beginning and now we have that.”

“We found out what made us successful and stick to it. We just found our game,” Bentz said. “We’ve been working hard and it’s working out for us. That hard work is paying off for us leading to a nice win streak and now we need to keep it going.”

The Spuds have five games left with four of them on the road starting Saturday at Warroad.