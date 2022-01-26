Role Players Stepping Up For Shorthanded NDSU Women’s Basketball

Olivia Skibiel dropped career high in points last game

FARGO, N.D — Its been a tough start to Summit League play for North Dakota State women’s basketball. Through nine conference games, the Bison sit under .500 at 4-5 sitting in 4th place, which is much different than the 6-3 record at this point last year.

Much of the struggles have come from being shorthanded. Only four players have suited up in all 19 games so far this season, however its provided some depth.

Forward Olivia Skibiel is coming off a career-high 18 in just her sixth start in the win over Oral Roberts while others like guard Heaven Hamling continues to be that reliable bucket leading the team with just over 13 points per game.

“My confidence is the biggest thing that has grown this season. Just knowing that if I’m not going to have shots, I know what I need to contribute to the team,” Skibiel said. “I knew it would work out because I come in and put in work on my own time. I just knew it was all going to play out in the end. Jory (Collins) gave the chance and I knew I had to take the opportunity.”

“Every game I go in to I just think ‘hey were going to win this one,” Hamling said. “Doesn’t matter if were playing K-State or Arizona. I just have that mentality of we can win no matter who we are. We can all just focus in and play together as a team. If some people aren’t playing a lot of minutes, we know how to adapt to each other. We know how to tell each other, hey you got this.”

The Bison close out a four-game homestand starting with South Dakota who bring a 14-game win streak into the SHAC Thursday night.