UND Women’s Basketball Gets Ready for Top Three Battle With South Dakota State

Fighting Hawks sit in third behind Jackrabbits in the Summit League Standings

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — North Dakota women’s basketball made it six straight over the weekend with wins over Oral Roberts and Kansas City.

With a 6-3 conference record, the Fighting Hawks are on pace to finish above .500 for the first time since joining the Summit League four seasons ago. Leading the way has been Roseau native Kacie Borowicz who only played seven games last season as a sophomore, but has exploded onto the scene this year taking her 5.7 points per game up to a league leading 18.8 as a junior.

After already increasing the win total from from 3 to 12, the Hawks approach the Summit of the league standings hosting the top two teams in the league, South Dakota and South Dakota state this weekend.

“When you do get some wins its more exciting, you’re more excited about every day, you’re more excited about every practice, you have something to look forward to like what you’re working towards is paying off,” Borowicz said.

We’re at the halfway point there’s so much season left I mean no ones I don’t think guaranteed anything at this point so we’re definitely not looking at the standings and saying congrats we got six wins, we’re done,” head coach Mallory Bernhard said. “We still have a long ways to go before. Seeds are made and teams are booking hotels and making trips down to Sioux Falls.”

SDSU comes in with a four-game win streak and an 8-1 conference record.