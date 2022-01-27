SDSU Ends UND Women’s Basketball’s 6-Game Win Streak

Fighting Hawks fall 76-49 to the Jacks

GRAND FORKS, N.D — (UND Athletics) The Fighting Hawks shot 30.6 percent from the field, 28.6 percent from beyond the arch, and 50.0 percent from the line. While the Jackrabbits shot 44.4 percent from the field, 42.9 percent from beyond the arch, and 90.9 percent from the line.

Melissa Leet led the Fighting Hawks with ten points, secured six rebounds, and one steal.

Maggie Manson ended the evening with nine points, secured two rebounds, and had one steal.

Claire Orth and Sammiyah Hoskin netted seven points each and two rebounds.

Kacie Borowicz and Oliva Lane finished with six points. Borowicz secured five rebounds and Lane secured nine.

The Jackrabbits took the lead early scoring three three-pointers to put them up 9-0. The Fighting Hawks suffered a scoring drought until Manson hit a three pointer with 5:55 left in the first quarter to put UND on the board. SDSU responded with a three from Paiton Burckhard to start them on a 12-0 run towards the end of the first quarter. The Fighting Hawks scored again with a layup from Leet. The teams traded baskets at the end of the first, but the Fighting Hawks were not able to overcome the Jackrabbits as they led 25-9 headed into the second quarter.

North Dakota entered the second quarter strong with a 7-0 run before the Jackrabbits hit a three at 6:11 (28-16). Both teams struggled to score for two minutes, but it was Lane who netted a free-throw to end the drought. SDSU then hit back-to-back baskets, but Orth stopped the run with a hook shot. The Jackrabbits continued to attack and ended the quarter with a 6-0 run to give them a 38-19 lead at the intermission.

Starting the third quarter, the teams battled back-and-forth, but the Jackrabbits went on a 12-0 run towards the middle of the quarter to extend the lead. Hoskins netted a free-throw after the media timeout to end the run, but the Jackrabbits continued to attack to extend the run to 14-1. Leet hit a layup as the quarter wound down, but SDSU netted a pair of free throws to give them a 58-28 lead headed into the final quarter.

In the final quarter of the game, SDSU scored a three-point play to put them on the board first. The two teams traded baskets as the quarter continued. Hoskin started a 12-0 run for the Hawks, but they would not be able to overcome the Jackrabbits who won 75-49.

Burckhard led SDSU on offense with 21 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Myah Selland followed with 17 points and four rebounds.

North Dakota will remain at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center to host the South Dakota Coyotes on Saturday, Jan. 29 at 1 p.m.