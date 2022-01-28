Former NDSU TE Babicz Preps For NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Saturday

Babicx will play in front of NFL Scouts at the Rose Bowl

FARGO, N.D — After five years with North Dakota State football tight end Josh Babicz is on to chase his dreams of playing in the national football league. Certainly leaving his mark both blocking and catching passes 633 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.

The two-time FCS All-American will play in the 10th annual NFLPA Collegiate Bowl at the granddaddy of them all the Rose Bowl on Saturday in front of league scouts. Babicz looks to boost his stock as a projected 6th round pick by pro football focus.

The week leading up to the all-star game has been learning to process a playbook quickly and how to say the right things in interviews with scouts.

“Learning a new playbook is always the difficult thing football wise just mentally. I’m trying to learn as fast as I can and have a good hang of it so far,” Babicz said. “That was probably one of the bigger challenges. Getting into a system I wasn’t use to. Trying to adjust and take the coaching. The other thing was making sure I was ready with my own answers for the scouts and be open for what they want to ask.”

Between those interviews and the product put out at the practices, Babicz has heard all the right feedback.

“I’ve had some really good reactions throughout this week,” Babicz said. “I feel confident I can go in to my pro day and draft day feeling like I can hopefully be a good round pick or even free agent at best. Whatever happens happens and I’ll be happy to get a chance or opportunity to play in the NFL.”

Babicz is a part of the national team coached by former Rams coach Jeff Fisher. You can watch the game Saturday at 5 on NFL Network.