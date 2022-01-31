UPDATE: Man arrested after Moorhead drunk driving crash

UPDATE – Moorhead Police say Cory Youngbear, the driver involved in a crash at 8th Street and Main Avenue on Monday has been arrested on suspicion of fleeing, possession of a stolen vehicle, DWI, open container, reckless driving and other traffic violations.

Authorities say he drove through three spike strips and officers stopped the chase due to high speeds and traffic.

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Police say a man who was driving a stolen car was involved in a crash at a busy downtown Moorhead intersection Monday.

Capt. Deric Swenson says the stolen vehicle crashed into an SUV at the corner of 8th St. and Main Ave. The incident happened around 3:45 p.m.

Swenson says police used stop sticks to help bring the stolen vehicle to a halt.

The driver of the stolen vehicle was taken by ambulance to a hospital with non-life threatening head injuries.

Swenson says the car was originally stolen from Fargo.