I-29 closed from Grand Forks to Canadian border

NORTH DAKOTA – (KVRR) – Interstate 29 is closed from Grand Forks to the Canadian border due to zero zero visibility, blowing snow and icy road conditions according to the North Dakota Department of Transportation.

Manitoba Highway 75 from the U.S. border to Winnipeg is also closed due to poor conditions.

There is also no travel advised on many highways in Pembina County.

