Tom Brady retires

Tom Brady (Twitter)

TAMPA, Fla. – Tom Brady has retired after winning seven Super Bowls and setting numerous passing records in an unprecedented 22-year-career.

Brady made the announcement in a long post on Instagram.

Brady has long stated his desire to spend more time with his family.

The 44-year-old Brady goes out after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title last season and NFC South championship this season.