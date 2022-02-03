NDSU Knocks Off Omaha For Fourth Win In Five Games

Beat the Mavericks 71-64

FARGO, N.D. – (NDSU Athletics) The North Dakota State men’s basketball team earned a 71-64 victory over Omaha on Thursday night in Summit League play, improving to 15-8 overall and 7-4 in league play.

Sam Griesel led the Bison with 17 points and nine rebounds. Tyree Eady added 15 points and a career-high five steals for NDSU. Jarius Cook and Boden Skunberg both scored 11.

The Bison led by as many as 12 points in the first half, but Omaha pulled within three at 37-34 at halftime.

The Mavericks trimmed the deficit to one point on three different occasions in the second half – the final time at 57-56 with nine minutes remaining – but NDSU never relinquished the lead.

NDSU shot 47 percent for the game, compared to 46 percent for Omaha. The Bison made 5-of-18 (28 percent) from three-point range, while the Mavericks connected on 6-of-10 from beyond the arc.

The Bison have now won four of their last five games. NDSU will host Denver on Saturday at 1 p.m. inside the Scheels Center.