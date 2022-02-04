400 pounds of marijuana, mushrooms, pills seized from home

MINNETONKA, Minn. – Charges are pending for two men who were arrested after nearly 400 pounds of marijuana and hundreds of THC vaping cartridges were seized at a Minnetonka home.

Lt. Derek Schuldt, commander of the Anoka-Hennepin Narcotics and Violent Crimes Task Force, says he suspects other people were involved in the drug operation, so the investigation is ongoing.

Authorities said they seized 700 vaping cartridges, along with 9 pounds of THC wax, more than 3 pounds of psychedelic mushrooms, 6 ounces of cocaine, 300 prescription pills and $26,000.

The Southwest Hennepin Drug Task Force assisted in the raid.