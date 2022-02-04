Fargo Police Officer Miller & K9 Toby embrace their first day on the job

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Two Fargo Police officers complete a rigorous six week K-9 training course in Pennsylvania.

“Obviously, I’m a different person he met and we didn’t have much interaction before that, so it was just kind of a ‘Hey, who are you?’ And now our journey begins,” Fargo Police Elizabeth Miller said.

Toby has been with the Fargo Police Department for three years now and responds to Dutch commands, a language officer Miller had to learn.

‘He’s a Belgian Malinois That’s the breed he is. He came from the Czech Republic and he is currently three-years-old,” Miller said.

Toby had a different partner before Officer Miller. It was an adjustment for him.

Miller and Toby recently spent some time in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania at Shallow Creek Kennels for some special training.

“So, we were gone for those six weeks. We did training in explosive detection and patrol work,” Miller said.

That six week training in Pennsylvania was crucial to bonding and building a relationship between officer Miller and her new partner Toby.

“Especially so he knows who’s handling him and who he’s teamed with to complete the mission,” Miller said.

Toby lives with Officer Miller and her German Shephard.

She says he eats normal dog food and is playful when he’s off the clock, but when it’s time to lock in he’s ready to go.

“We look forward to getting out on the street to serve our community and keep the community safe and our officers safe. I think we’re just both excited to get to work,” Miller said.

Officer Miller and Toby make up the fourth duo in the K9 unit and look forward to continuing to build a strong relationship.