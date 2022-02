Sheyenne Boys Basketball Coach Talks 12-1 Start

Tom Kirchoffner talks with KVRR's Nick Couzin about season

WEST FARGO, N.D — Sheyenne Boys Basketball is off to a 12-1 start not having lost since December 14th.

The Mustangs have the number one defense in the EDC.

Sheyenne Boys Basketball coach Tom Kirchoffner talked about all these topics and more on Thursday.