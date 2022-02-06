Fargo’s Tom Hoge Wins First PGA Tour at Pebble Beach

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP/KVRR) – After 202 starts on the PGA Tour, Tom Hoge of Fargo, North Dakota is finally a winner.

Hoge emerged from a wild battle in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am that featured seven players who had a share of the lead during the final round.

His final hurdle was a big one.

He had to track down Jordan Spieth.

Hoge nearly holed a fairway shot on the 16th for a tap-in birdie.

Then he made a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th.

That was right after Spieth made bogey on the 17th from a bunker. Hoge shot 68 to win by two over Spieth.