NDSU Men’s Hoops Finding Spark With Morgan, Nelson Returning to Line-Up

Andrew Morgan and Grant Nelson missed a combined 13 games

FARGO, N.D — “Knowing that were a family again. It’s something we’ve all worked for.”

After Monday night’s win over South Dakota, NDSU men’s basketball has won three straight and six of their last seven. During that stretch, the Bison had a full roster for the first time since December 10th.

“It’s a happy locker room. We’re all back together. Were all working out again. Were all doing the things before we were gone. Its all back together again. Everybody is back and happy again.”

“It shows the leadership on this team is so great. Shoutout to Sam (Griesel), Rocky (Kreuser) and Tyree (Eady) for showing that leadership and showing us we can get through anything.”

It’s all one big happy family again because the big men are back. Grant Nelson missed four games with a hyperextended knee and bone bruise. Andrew Morgan missed 13 with a lacerated spleen. Both thought it could be the end of their seasons.

“I definitely thought it was worse. Everyone did based off the pictures and how it felt and was,” Nelson said. “I couldn’t walk on it. Initially we thought it had to do with a ligament or an ACL but I just thank the lord it wasn’t worse than that.”

“I knew something was majorly wrong because I kept losing conscious on the court,” Morgan said. “I kept getting light headed and blacking out. That’s not supposed to happen. I thought it was maybe just a stomach ache like I ate something bad. That’s what it felt like. You felt bad. You’re hurling over and can’t really stand up straight. That’s when I knew something was wrong.”

Morgan’s original diagnosis was 4-5 months and while the muscle memory was back, he needed to gain back 17 pounds while Nelson was slated to be back for the Summit League Tournament in March and needed to get use to the pace again.

“Gaining my weight back from that injury was very hard and it’s still not back to where it was,” Morgan said. “The appetite was good. I would just eat one cheeseburger and be set for the day. It was a very hard place to overcome.”

“When I was sitting out not really playing much, I was just doing therapy and not much running,” Nelson said. “Just getting back in the groove. Getting back on defense. Moving the feet.”

With just five games left Morgan and Nelson learned from their time away and now look to help secure a top seed in Sioux Falls.

“If you just keep pushing through and believing you’ll be back, you’ll come back stronger and there is a plan in the future for you to be better,” Morgan said.

“Give us a good position in the tournament and hopefully keep growing with these wins,” Nelson said. “Finish the season off winning every game.”

The Herd sit in third place in the Summit League and need to win out to achieve that goal.