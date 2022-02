Concordia Basketball Teams Can’t End Losing Skids

Cobber men and women fell to Gustavus Adolphus at home

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Concordia Men’s and Women’s basketball hosting Gustavus Adolphus at home Wednesday.

The Cobber women could not end their three-game losing streak falling to the Gusties, 65-51.

The Cobber men had their losing streak extended to seven with a 74-51 loss.

Both are back in action Saturday on the road at St. Mary’s.