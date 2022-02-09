NDSU Softball Picked Second; Lyle, Wysong Players to Watch in Summit League

Bison have won six of the last seven league titles

FARGO, N.D — North Dakota State softball is two days away from getting their season underway in California. After winning six of the last seven Summit League titles and two of the last three regular season crowns, the Bison are not picked as the favorites. Instead, NDSU are runners up alongside Kansas City to the defending league champs, South Dakota State.

Pitcher Lainey Lyle and catcher Avery Wysong were listed as players to watch. Lyle lead all starters with a 3.18 ERA while Wysong lead the team with eight home runs and 27 RBI’s.

To have a repeat performance, the senior says its all about trusting in her game.

“Just not having any expectations for myself. Just going out there having fun knowing it’s one of my last seasons with my teammates,” Wysong said. “My teammates they make it fun and wanting to play for them. Were just determined to be better and we know what it takes us upperclassman to get to the summit league tournament. To win a championship so we need to show the underclassman what it takes.”

Tune into Sports Extra on Friday night to see head coach Darren Muller preview the upcoming season.