Police arrest man after disturbance at Fargo convenience store

FARGO (KVRR) – A man was arrested in Fargo Tuesday night on suspicion of terrorizing, reckless endangerment and driving under the influence of drugs.

Officers responded to a disturbance at the Petro Serve at 2110 University Dr. S. at around 8:00 p.m. When officers arrived, police say 35-year-old Nathaniel Greywind was holding a sharp object inside the store.

Greywind is also accused of ramming two vehicles in the store’s parking lot and striking other vehicles with the object.

Police say Greywind received medical treatment for cuts on his hand and was arrested.

One witness suffered minor cuts due to shattered glass from a vehicle.