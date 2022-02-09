South Dakota House limits Noem’s ‘critical race theory’ reach

South Dakota Capitol

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota lawmakers are recommending that the state bar universities from requiring students and employees to attend trainings that teach “divisive” concepts about race, religion and national origin.

Gov. Kristi Noem has says the proposal would “protect” students from critical race theory. But Republican lawmakers on the House Education committee made significant revisions Wednesday to the bill before giving it their recommendation.

The changes stipulate that the proposed law doesn’t apply to what is taught in university classes.

Noem’s office supported the changes.