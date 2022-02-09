UND Hockey Dealing With Injuries Ahead of Colorado College Series

Mark Senden and Louis Jamernik have been out

GRAND FORKS, N.D — North Dakota landed the first punch and kept them coming Friday night. NCHC player of the week Riese Gaber opened the scoring and the Hawks went on to win 4-1.

Gaber finished the weekend with 2 goals and 3 assists. Senior goalie Zach Driscoll was named NCHC goalie of the week combining for 53 saves on the weekend.

With a 2-0 lead in the 3rd period the brooms seemed imminent. Mistake and misfortune down the stretch however cost the green machine the game. They lost 3-2 in overtime, missing out on valuable points in the standings.

“What went wrong Saturday night, yeah.. Just going back over the video we gave up 7 shots the second period we only gave up 6 shots in the 3rd period, they (Omaha) had a couple of timely goals,” head coach Brad Berry said. “They had a power play goal to make it a one point game and then they had kind of a seeing eye single puck that went off of a body in front about twenty feet in front of the net that went over the head of our goaltender that he had no chance on.”

The Hawks are currently dealing with a few key injuries and are still without Jake Sanderson who is competing in the Beijing Olympics. Captain Mark Senden is week to week while Louis Jamernik and Brady Ferner are day-to-day.

North Dakota now prepares for Colorado College this weekend. While the Tigers have 19 less points in the standings than the Fighting Hawks know better than to look past a conference foe.

“CC is a tough team, they’ve been taking teams late into games, playing hard every game so we know we can’t take them lightly,” sophomore forward Judd Caulfield said. “It’s just another game in the NCHC so we have to do our best to get all the points here this weekend.”

Game one of the series faces off Friday night at 7:07.