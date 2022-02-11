Officer Jason Moszer honored six years after his death

Dozens of community members, his family and fellow officers gathered to remember him.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Fargo Police Officer Jason Moszer is honored six years after he was shot and killed while on duty.

He was responding to a domestic violence call.

There was a moment of silence, prayer and Chief David Zibolski addressed the group.

He says it’s important to honor the fallen officers and their daily sacrifices to protect the community.

“We all know that just putting on the uniform, that the risk is elevated, and it says a lot about the people who choose to be committed to this profession, and they know that when they walk out the door, but they’re doing it anyway. Compassion for the Moszer family and their extended family. We always want them to feel welcomed here,” says Chief of Fargo PD David Zibolski.

The Fargo Force will honor Officer Moszer during tonight’s game.