Shorthanded UND Hockey Finding Ways To Win

Swept Colorado College this past weekend; two points out of first in NCHC

GRAND FORKS, N.D — North Dakota Hockey’s sweep of Colorado College has them just one point behind Denver in the NCHC standings with only six games remaining on the schedule.

“We know we’re right behind Denver and we know the season is winding down so these games matter a lot and we’re just really excited, this is why you play, you want to be in the mix and you want to work hard for that end goal,” freshman forward Jake Schmaltz said.

With six players out including captains, Mark Senden and Louis Jamernik, young members of the team were asked to step up and they came through, demonstrating the team’s depth and resilience.

“At the end of the day, to have a healthy lineup, to have depth is the key but in situations where you get decimated with some key players out of the lineup, it presents an opportunity and I think our guys have taken that and made the most of that,” head coach Brad Berry said.

“It’s obviously next man up so whoever is in the lineup we know everyone’s gonna be working for each other,” Schmaltz said. “We all know the system, we’re all confident so we know anybody can play. We’re all here for a reason.”

The most valuable player from the weekend was Zach Driscoll who won his second consecutive NCHC goalie of the week award. Driscoll saved 47 of the 49 shots and did not allow any goals at full strength.

“I think he’s focusing up and when he’s put in those big situations he’s there and yeah, he played awesome for us he allowed us to win these two games this past weekend and just moving forward I think he’ll be strong for us,” grad transfer Chris Jendric said.

UND travels to Duluth this weekend. The rivals split their December series.