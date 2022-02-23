Proposed Casselton soybean crushing plant on hold

FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – Cass County commissioners decided to delay a vote about whether to approve a 15-year tax break for a proposed soybean processing plant just west of Casselton after complaints from local residents during a public hearing.

Prior to the hearing, Joe Raso, of the Greater Fargo-Moorhead EDC, outlined a long list of positive economic impacts the project would have, including a market for soybean producers in the region and about 60 jobs paying $90,000 annually.

He said if the project is voted on and successful, it will be the largest primary sector project in the history of Cass County.

Some of the residents said they support the plant but not the location, adjacent to the city limits and large residential areas. It would be adjacent to the city limits. Others say the PILOT exemption is too long. Casselton resident and business owner Greg Kempel said there has been no prior input from local residents. “That’s not the way to do things in Casselton,” he said.

Casselton Citizens for Responsible Growth, opposed to the current plan has been organized. The group is asking the agricultural community to support the city and put pressure on those who want to build too close to Casselton.

Commissioners will take up the issue again in two weeks.