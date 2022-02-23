Russia’s Putin announces military operation in Ukraine

MOSCOW (AP) – Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a military operation in Ukraine, claiming it’s intended to protect civilians.

In a televised address early Thursday, Putin said the action comes in response to threats coming from Ukraine. He added that Russia doesn’t have a goal to occupy Ukraine. Putin says the responsibility for bloodshed lies with the Ukrainian “regime.”

Putin is warning other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to “consequences they have never seen.”

He accused the U.S. and its allies of ignoring Russia’s demands to stop Ukraine from joining NATO and offer Moscow security guarantees.

“It’s crystal clear Vladimir Putin harbors fantasies of reuniting the Soviet Union, and now he’s translated this fantasy into action. He has absolutely no right to invade Ukraine’s sovereign borders and impose Russia’s will on the freedom-loving people of Ukraine. The United States fiercely condemns this violent action and stands strongly in support of Ukraine. We needed sanctions months ago to ward off exactly this type of action. Now that Putin has taken these steps we must implement strong, primary and secondary sanctions immediately. Our response here is greater than Russia and Ukraine; what we choose to do will also send a message to China on Taiwan,” North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer said in a statement.