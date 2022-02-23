University of Kansas’s Cook named NDSU President

David Cook

FARGO (KVRR) – The North Dakota Board of Higher Education has selected Dr. David Cook as president of North Dakota State University.

Cook was chosen after a series of interviews Wednesday. The board announced its selection following an executive session.

Cook serves as vice chancellor for the Office of Public Affairs & Economic Development at the University of Kansas.

Other finalists included Marymount University Provost Hesham El-Rewini and University of Minnesota Morris-Crookston Chancellor Mary Holz Clause.

Cook will succeed Dean Bresciani, whose contract was not renewed.

Cook is expected to take over by July 1.