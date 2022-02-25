Harlem Globetrotters anti-bullying campaign stops in Fargo

Harlem Globetrotter Zeus McClurkin is in Fargo to assist the boys and girls clubs of Red River Valley in bullying prevention

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)- “Slam Dunk Slam Dunk”

The Harlem Globetrotters have been gracing the hardwood since 1927 and they haven’t lost a game since the 1970’s, but they’re committed to more than just hoops.

“What we do off the court is even more amazing, today I got an opportunity to talk to these kids at the boys and girls club. We talked about the ABC’S of bullying prevention, its a program we came up with, with the national campaign to stop violence,” said Zeus McClurkin, Harlem Globetrotters.

“The number one problem that kids say they face today in schools is bullying,” said McClurkin.

Each letter is an acronym A is for Action, B is Bravery, and C is compassion.

The players use the Globetrotters history to teach about different forms of bullying, like how black players were banned for a time from competing in the NBA.

"Not allowing someone to play a sport because of the color of their skin or because of their gender is a form of bullying," said McClurkin.

Even at this young age kids face peer pressure, more and more athletes have been using their platforms to speak positivity to the youth.

“Kids look up to professional athletes right like figuratively and literally, they’re looking up to us and if they get a chance to see us, we try to capture that magnetism that we have right now and hopefully capture it as early as possible , we can keep them from going on to be bullies in middle school and high school. I told them it’s adults today who are bullies because kids never stepped up and told on them. I try to always make sure I’m saying something important and at least

trying to impact one kid,” said McClurkin.

Zeus is using the game of basketball to teach life lessons, from his own experiences.

“I would tell them to be coachable, but don’t just be coachable in sports, carry it over and be coachable in life. Listen to your parents, listen to your teachers, when you’re an adult listen to your boss. It costs you nothing to listen to somebody, its free,” said McClurkin.