Kindred, Northern Cass Advance to Region One Championship

Winner advances to Class B State Tournament

FARGO, N.D — The top seed in the Class B Region One Girls Basketball Tournament, Kindred, advances to the Championship game with a 57-19 win.

In the second semifinal, the three seed, Northern Cass, upset the two seed, Central Cass, to meet the Vikings.

The game tips off at 8 at the SHAC.