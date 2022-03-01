NDSU Men’s Basketball Look To Continue Success in Summit League Tournament

Bison going for eight championship appearance in 10 years

FARGO, N.D — Having success in the Summit League Tournament is something North Dakota State Men’s Basketball is use to by now. When tournament play tips off Saturday, head coach Dave Richman looks to take the program to an eight championship in ten seasons.

For seniors, Tyree Eady, Sam Griesel and Rocky Kreuser playing for a title is all they know. Playing games back at the Premier Center with fans is a new experience for the younger players. Its also a long wait with a week in between the final regular season game and the opening round game against Denver.

Its a familiar routine the Bison just went through having a week off before beating in-state rival North Dakota. The key is not making the moment bigger than it is.

“The way we go about our business. The brand of basketball that we play wins in March,” Griesel said. “We really rely on defending, rebounding and taking care of the ball. When it comes down to it, that’s why we’ve had success in the past. Focusing on that and not only this week but every since the summer.”

“Doing us. Sticking to our defense and rebounding. Not turning the ball over,” second year freshman Grant Nelson said. “Our morals so to speak. Just doing those things will lead to having a good tournament.”

“Our successes in March have been predicated because we start with talking about the end in mind,” head coach Dave Richman said. “Everything were doing going back to November is preparing for this time of year. Clear minds. Fresh legs. New teams. All those things have been important to us.”

The Bison took both regular season meetings against the Pioneers.