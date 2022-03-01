President Biden discusses Ukraine invasion, inflation & gas prices at State of the Union

WASHINGTON (KVRR) – President Joe Biden gives his first State of the Union Address.

There’s not many things members of Congress agree on these days. Support for Ukraine amid the country’s invasion by Russia was one thing that was universally praised in the House chamber for the first 15 minutes of the president’s speech.

Mr. Biden announced he is closing American airspace to Russian flights. He also thanked the Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. for her strong resolve and she received a standing ovation.

Another big issue for Americans is inflation and rising gas prices. Biden says he’s releasing 30 million barrels of oil from the country’s strategic petroleum reserve in an attempt to lower costs at the pump.

Biden also wants to lower other prices like prescription drugs, including capping insulin at $35 a month per person.

The president wants the country to invest in its people to improve its economy.

“One way to fight inflation is to drive down wages and make Americans poorer. I think I have a better plan to fight inflation. Lower your costs, not your wages. That means make more cars and semiconductors in America. More infrastructure and innovation in America. More goods moving faster and cheaper in America,” Biden said.

Biden received boos for digging tax cuts passed by Republicans during the Trump administration calling them a win for the rich. He praised his American Rescue Plan Act because he says it helps every American.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds delivered the GOP response. She said Biden’s foreign policy is too little too late, including not sanctioning Russian oil companies and limiting production here at home.

The president also touched on the coronavirus saying it shouldn’t be a partisan issue. He says we should see it the way it is, a “God awful disease.”