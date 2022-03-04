DCR Brewing to raise money for Ukraine relief with new beer

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Local Brewery DCR Brewing is helping Ukraine during their war with Russia.

Owner Sam Corr will debut a new beer called Glory for Ukraine. It will be available on Saint Patrick’s Day. All proceeds will be given to Ukraine relief efforts.

Corr says excitement is growing for his new Hazy IPA. With a hint of fruit, he looks forward to releasing it to people possibly all around the world.

“We have a lot of friends of the brewery that have Ukrainian roots, we have a couple staff that have Ukrainian roots so it just seemed like kind of the right thing to do. The community reaction has been really strong, there’s been a lot of people wondering if the can get it already, people actually from all over the world have been reaching out to us,” Corr said.

Corr hopes to raise a couple thousand dollars.