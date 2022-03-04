ND’s Lt. Gov wants to see increased oil production to help lower gas prices

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – The average price of an unleaded gallon of gas went up 20 cents in North Dakota and 23 cents in Minnesota Friday since Wednesday according to Gas Buddy.

The average in Fargo-Moorhead is $3.59 per gallon with several stations in both cities selling fuel for $3.69.

With troops invading Ukraine, and sanctions against oil powerhouse Russia, gas prices have shot up.

A price for a barrel of oil is up to $115.

North Dakota Lieutenant Governor Brent Sanford wants to see increased production in The Bakken to get more oil supply to lower prices.

“The main problem with not having enough drilling rigs in our community, in Western North Dakota is the lack of workforce. And, so, if you can’t hire the frack crews, then the drilling rigs can’t come because they can’t staff the frack jobs,” Sanford said.

North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer has introduced a bill to prohibit importing Russian oil, petroleum, liquefied natural gas and coal.