North Dakota farmer pleads not guilty to insurance fraud

WASHBURN, N.D. – A North Dakota farmer has pleaded not guilty to crop insurance fraud. Fifty-eight-year-old Kent Pfaff, of the Washburn area, has been released on a personal recognizance bond.

An indictment accuses Pfaff of providing false crop insurance claim information to insurance companies and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Risk Management Agency between December 2019 and June 2020 in order to increase his payments. The indictment doesn’t list a dollar amount involved in the alleged scheme.

U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland on Thursday scheduled a trial to begin April 19.

The charge against Pfaff is a felony punishable by up to 30 years in prison, a $1 million fine, and five years on supervised release.