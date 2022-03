State of Athletics: NDSU’s Matt Larsen

Matt Larsen talks with KVRR's Nick Couzin

Despite the football and winter sports seasons coming to an end, the NDSU athletics department remains busy.

Both baseball, softball and track and field are ready to shine while Bison men’s basketball look for another Summit League Title.

KVRR Sport’s Nick Couzin discussed all those topics and more with athletic director Matt Larsen.