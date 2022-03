North-South’s Bartz Wins Chris Heise High School Play of the Week

FARGO, N.D — The Chris Heise high school play of the week winner goes to Fargo North-South hockey and Rylee Bartz.

Bartz put the dangles on display scoring the game winning in double overtime to give the Spruins the state championship.

Congrats to Bartz and the Spruins.